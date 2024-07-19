Is Plusnet Broadband right for you? Pros and cons

Almost 97% of the UK population uses the internet, and to meet their requirements, there are countless broadband providers in the country.

Among them is Plusnet, which is used by around a million people because of its wide range of broadband packages.

If you’re interested in this provider, continue reading this Plusnet broadband review.

It explains its pros and cons to help you determine if it’s the right option for you.

About Plusnet?

Based in Yorkshire, Plusnet is a well-known and trusted ISP (Internet Service Provider) that started as a dial-up Internet provider in 1997.

It was acquired by BT (British Telecom) In 2007, which allowed it to utilise BT’s extensive network infrastructure.

In 2012, Plusnet expanded its services to include fibre broadband with speeds up to 66 Mbps.

Later in 2022, the company introduced full fibre broadband that offers speeds ranging from 100 Mbps to 900 Mbps.

Over the years, Plusnet’s affordability, excellent customer service, and great speed have allowed it to establish itself as a key player in the country’s broadband market.

Pros of Plusnet Broadband

Here’s a list of benefits that using Plusnet broadband offers.

Value for Money

One of the biggest advantages of Plusnet is its affordability. The broadband packages it offers range from £24.99 to £41.99 per month, which are among the most competitive prices in the UK market.

Additionally, a free wireless router is also included with all plans, adding even more value.

This makes Plusnet an attractive option for budget-conscious consumers looking for reliable internet service without breaking the bank.

Excellent Customer Service

Plusnet is renowned for its exceptional customer service. It has a qualified and responsive UK-based support team to help customers with their issues or queries.

What speaks for the company’s commitment to ensuring customer satisfaction is that it has earned 34 customer service awards over the years.

Flexible Contract Options

Plusnet offers a variety of contract lengths, ranging from 24 months to short-term monthly options.

It allows you to choose the right broadband plan according to your requirements, whether it’s a long-term contract to save money or a monthly option without a long-term commitment.

Great Speeds

As mentioned already, Plusnet offers multiple broadband packages with different speeds to meet the needs of all types of users.

Its ADSL package offers average speeds of 10 Mbps, which is suitable for light internet users.

The fibre packages provide average speeds of 66 Mbps, which is good for streaming and general use.

For larger households or heavy internet users, the full fibre packages offer speeds up to 900 Mbps.

These speeds are sufficient for most online activities, including 4K streaming, gaming, and working from home.

Countrywide Coverage

Plusnet uses the Openreach network, which covers almost the entire UK population.

While its full fibre products aren’t available everywhere yet, most areas have a stable infrastructure for a reliable connection.

Decent Equipment

Another excellent benefit of using Plusnet broadband is that all its packages come with the Plusnet Hub Two route.

It’s easy to install and provides a stable connection for a smooth experience.

The router features 4 Gigabit ports and supports dual-band Wi-Fi (2.4GHz and 5GHz).

Although it might not be as advanced as some routers offered by its competitors, it is a decent option for everyday use.

Parental Control

All Plusnet broadband packages include a valuable feature called SafeGuard.

It’s a parental control tool that allows you to prevent access to inappropriate content, and monitor and control internet usage on any device.

It’s particularly beneficial for families with young children, as it provides an additional layer of online safety.

Cons of Plusnet Broadband

Just like anything, Plusnet also comes with its own set of cons that you should keep in mind while making your final decision.

Installation Fee

One downside of Plusnet is the installation fee. While sometimes it can be waived as an introductory offer, customers without an existing phone line need to pay for installation.

Additionally, the first month’s payment is required upfront, which can make the initial cost relatively high.

It can even be a deal breaker for some customers, especially those on a tight budget.

Price Increase

Plusnet adjusts its prices annually in line with the CPI (Consumer Price Index) plus an additional 3.9%.

This means that customers should expect a price increase each year, which can be frustrating for people with limited resources.

Slow Speed in Some Areas

While Plusnet generally provides reliable speeds, some areas might experience slower connections.

Therefore, it’s important to check the expected speeds in your location before committing to a plan to make sure that you get the performance you require and are paying for.

No Landline

Plusnet’s packages are broadband-only, which means there is no landline included.

If you require a traditional phone service, you’ll need to look for alternative providers or be prepared to pay extra for line rental.

Conclusion

If you’re looking for a broadband provider that offers a blend of affordability, good coverage, and excellent customer service, Plusnet can be your best choice.

Exploring its range of internet speeds and contract options can actually help you find the best broadband deal you’re looking for.

However, it’s important to keep in mind Plusnet’s installation fees and annual price adjustments.

Lastly, don’t forget to check the expected speeds in your specific location before subscribing to a plan.