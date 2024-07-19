REVIEW: Shavington Drama Group’s one act plays

Directed by Gail Cornell, Shavington Drama Group present two one-act plays this week, writes Claire Faulkner.

“Last Tango in Little Grimley” and “Little Grimley Presents Strictly Sex Factor (On Ice!)” have been written by David Tristram.

These classic comedies centre around the theatrical ambitions of the four members of the Little Grimley Amateur Dramatic Society.

In Last Tango in Grimley, the Am-Dram Society need to raise some money or they’ll be kicked out of the village hall they rehearse in.

The problem is, no one wants to watch the shows they put on.

Gordon, chairman of the group, decides the only thing which sells tickets these days is sex, and writes a play based on the villagers who live in Little Grimley.

In Little Grimley Presents Strictly Sex Factor (On Ice!), to win back their audience the group realise they need to compete with reality TV, so in true Little Grimley style, Gordon comes up with a winning formula for their very own show.

The set was dressed like a village hall, the notice boards framing the society meetings and rehearsal space.

The cast worked well together, although appearing slightly nervous at first they were brilliant in both Acts, and I laughed from start to finish.

Eddie Bell was great as Gordon, encouraging the group to take part in his outrageous plans.

As was David Davenport who played Bernard, the stage builder and reluctant actor.

However, it was Julie Blakey as thespian Margaret, and Maxton Wilding-Smith playing (or dancing) as Joyce who stole the show for me.

Both delivered perfect comic timing. Well done ladies.

If you like comedies full of British humour, you’ll love these.

Last Tango in Little Grimley and Little Grimley Presents Strictly Sex Factor (On Ice!) is running at The Players Theatre, Love Lane, Nantwich until Saturday July 20.