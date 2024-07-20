Church House in Austerson to host summer fete

A Summer Fete and Open Day will be held at Church House on Coole Lane in Austerson on Saturday July 27.

The family event, from 2pm to 4.30pm, will feature activities and entertainment while supporting a great cause.

Admission is free.

Organisers said: “Our Summer Fete will feature an array of games and activities, designed to entertain guests of all ages, and visitors have the chance to win a wide range of prizes thanks to the generosity of local businesses and community members.

“The primary goal is to raise funds for the Residents Fund at Church House.

“This fund is crucial in enhancing the quality of life for our residents, providing them with additional activities, outings, and special events that bring joy and enrichment to their lives.

“By participating in the fete, you’re directly contributing to the well-being of our residents and helping to create memorable experiences for them.”

The event will also include an Open Day with guided tours of Church House.

Organisers added: “This is an excellent opportunity for prospective residents and their families to explore our facilities, meet our dedicated team, and learn more about the exceptional care we provide.

“Our team will also be available to answer any questions and discuss the admission process.

“We believe that seeing our home first-hand will give you a clear understanding of why Church House is such a special place to live.”

Anyone who would like a guided tour should contact [email protected] or call 01270 625 484.