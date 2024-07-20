1 day ago
Changes to black bin collections “only way” for CEC to go
1 day ago
Police appeal as brick thrown by youths from A500 bridge hits van
2 days ago
Dramatic police chase with motorcyclists ends near Nantwich
2 days ago
Baby gull found trapped treated at RSPCA Stapeley
3 days ago
New “arty” railway station shelters unveiled in Nantwich
banner-advert
banner-advert

Church House in Austerson to host summer fete

in Charity events / Community Events / What's On & Reviews July 20, 2024
Summer Fete 2024 - Church House

A Summer Fete and Open Day will be held at Church House on Coole Lane in Austerson on Saturday July 27.

The family event, from 2pm to 4.30pm, will feature activities and entertainment while supporting a great cause.

Admission is free.

Organisers said: “Our Summer Fete will feature an array of games and activities, designed to entertain guests of all ages, and visitors have the chance to win a wide range of prizes thanks to the generosity of local businesses and community members.

“The primary goal is to raise funds for the Residents Fund at Church House.

“This fund is crucial in enhancing the quality of life for our residents, providing them with additional activities, outings, and special events that bring joy and enrichment to their lives.

“By participating in the fete, you’re directly contributing to the well-being of our residents and helping to create memorable experiences for them.”

The event will also include an Open Day with guided tours of Church House.

Organisers added: “This is an excellent opportunity for prospective residents and their families to explore our facilities, meet our dedicated team, and learn more about the exceptional care we provide.

“Our team will also be available to answer any questions and discuss the admission process.

“We believe that seeing our home first-hand will give you a clear understanding of why Church House is such a special place to live.”

Anyone who would like a guided tour should contact [email protected] or call 01270 625 484.

Tags: , , ,

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

By using this form you agree with the storage and handling of your data by this website, to learn more please read our privacy policy.

*

Captcha * Time limit is exhausted. Please reload CAPTCHA.