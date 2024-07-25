New Nantwich “Bear and Boost” coffee bar nominated for award

A new coffee bar above the popular “Running Bear” shop in Nantwich has been shortlisted for an award just months after opening.

The “Bear and Boost” is coffee and juice bar that also sells light bites and cakes on corner of Oat Market and Beam Street.

The bar has been created by owners of the Running Bear store for its customers as well as local runners and the wider community as a social hub for runners to meet pre and post run.

It has quickly become a hit with customers – and now bosses are celebrating being nominated as “best newcomer” at the Nantwich Food Awards.

Manager Anna Foggo said: “I oversaw the build and set up as a runner myself.

“Our team of coffee bears are all runners, fitness enthusiasts and coffee lovers!

“We wanted to offer a large, yet cosy space with comfy sofas, seating for larger groups and dog friendly.

“Our coffee (Kickback) is freshly roasted in Shrigley, Cheshire.

“We serve Cheshire loose leaf tea and freshly blended smoothies, and love to support local businesses and suppliers.

“We plan to do events in due course with talks from runners, cyclists and evenings focusing on fitness, running and well being!”

The coffee bar has recently received a 5-star food hygiene rating as well as being nominated in the Nantwich Food awards.

Bear and Boost is located above Running Bear and is open Tuesday to Saturday between 9.30am and 3.30pm.

(Pic: Anna, left, and colleague Sanya)