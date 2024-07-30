Gold medals for green-fingered Reaseheath duo at RHS Tatton

A pair of talented horticulturists from Reaseheath in Nantwich won gold medals for their garden designs at the RHS Flower Show Tatton Park 2024.

Aspiring landscape architect Harry Dean received one of just four Gold medals awarded in the Long Borders category, while Horticulture graduate Callum Corrie took Gold in the RHS Young Designer of the Year competition on the show’s opening day.

The Young Designer awards are open to entrants aged 28 and under and recognise the talent of next generation garden designers and landscapers.

Harry, 19, who is studying for a BSc (Hons) Landscape Architecture at University Centre Reaseheath, created the stunning show garden, titled A Gourd Time.

It celebrates the 100th birthday of his community allotment, Over Allotments in Winsford, and aims to inspire visitors to embrace the “grow your own” movement.

Harry, along with support from his fellow allotment team members Tanneth Griffiths, Fran Davies, Mary Simpson and Tina McLeod and others, created the garden to showcase the potential of vegetable gardening, regardless of space limitations.

The display featured a variety of vegetables, fruits, and flowers grown by plot holders at Over Allotments.

Harry’s journey to this prestigious award began with his involvement in the pre-show preparation of a gold medal-winning garden at RHS Flower Show Tatton Park last year.

Over Allotments was established in 1924 and has been a central hub for Winsford’s grow your own community,

“It’s a huge honour to be able to celebrate 100 years of growing local produce with a show garden at RHS Flower Show Tatton Park,” Harry said.

“Competing at such a high level is a challenge, but everyone on the team has been incredibly supportive.

“I feel relieved, but I’m absolutely buzzing, I’m really, really made up!”

Callum Corrie, from Mobberley, studied Horticulture at Reaseheath College in 2014/15 and in April this year set up his own business, Callum Corrie Garden Design.

Located in the show’s New Designers section his garden, titled Entertaining Meets Nature, is an outdoor sanctuary where people and wildlife alike can congregate and relax.

Callum, who won Gold at last year’s show with his Long Borders entry, was interviewed by the Gardener’s World team and featured in the programme’s RHS Flower Show Tatton Park round up on BBC2.

He said: “The idea was to create a stylish space that was also good for wildlife, somewhere that you can socialise, chill out a bit, but also somewhere that’s great for pollinators and other species.

“I can’t believe we got gold! I’m absolutely buzzing with the result – it’s been one of the best experiences of my life!”