White Lion in Hankelow set for third Music Festival

in Hankelow & Hatherton / Village News August 5, 2024
White Lion Hankelow - festival

The popular White Lion in Hankelow is to stage its third Music Festival on Saturday August 17.

The community pub near Nantwich was brought back to life by local residents who clubbed together to buy and renovate the venue.

Now it is set to host another free entry event, which attracted more than 300 people visiting last year.

This year’s line-up includes a live DJ and five bands throughout the day to suit an eclectic range of musical tastes.

New to the festival is Faye MacCallum, The Mad Dog Davies Band and resident band Soulful Minds.

There will be the returning DJ Paul Newbury, The Pluckers and Barracudas also performing.

This year there will also be a chance to buy VIP After-party tickets.

There will be street food and BBQ food on offer with an outside bar.

It all starts at midday on August 17.

And for recovery on Sunday, the pub will be serving Sunday Brunch between 9am-1pm.

White Lion Hankelow 2023 music festival
White Lion Hankelow 2023 music festival
