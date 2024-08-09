LETTER: Re-instate Lollipop Lady at Vine Tree School

Dear Editor,

A parent at Vine Tree Primary school on Danebank Avenue, in Crewe has contacted me after she received our by-election leaflet for Crewe West.

She says that when they first started at the school six years ago, there was a crossing attendant outside the school to help the parents/pupils cross safely.

However, last year it was deemed this wasn’t necessary any more by Cheshire East.

However, St Mary’s Catholic Primary School, which is also in Danebank Avenue, has a zebra crossing and a crossing attendant.

There was a petition sent to Cheshire East at the beginning of the year, which got 262 signatures, but the parents haven’t heard anything ever since.

I have signed the petition.

Here is the link. https://chng.it/CdFkDnrs6J

This is what I wrote to Cheshire East.

“Why was the crossing attendant removed? In the interests of the safety of children, parents and staff could it be re-instated for the beginning of the new term? Danebank Avenue is a very busy road, especially when school starts and finishes, because there are THREE schools on the road as well as the large Cheshire College, South and West, which has students travelling to it from a wide area across Cheshire. Why has there been no response to the petition? I look forward to your response.”

Yours faithfully,

Cllr Brian Silvester

Candidate, Crewe West

Crewe First