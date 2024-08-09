6 hours ago
Fire crews across South Cheshire tackle large blaze in Crewe
11 hours ago
Man charged with racial harassment after Nantwich incident
11 hours ago
Millfields Primary Academy to celebrate 60th anniversary
13 hours ago
Nantwich runner wins chance to be coached by Olympic hero
13 hours ago
Five candidates battle for new MP Naismith’s Crewe West seat
banner-advert
banner-advert

LETTER: Re-instate Lollipop Lady at Vine Tree School

in Features & Lifestyle / Letters & Opinion August 9, 2024
Vine Tree School in Crewe

Dear Editor,
A parent at Vine Tree Primary school on Danebank Avenue, in Crewe has contacted me after she received our by-election leaflet for Crewe West.

She says that when they first started at the school six years ago, there was a crossing attendant outside the school to help the parents/pupils cross safely.

However, last year it was deemed this wasn’t necessary any more by Cheshire East.

However, St Mary’s Catholic Primary School, which is also in Danebank Avenue, has a zebra crossing and a crossing attendant.

There was a petition sent to Cheshire East at the beginning of the year, which got 262 signatures, but the parents haven’t heard anything ever since.

I have signed the petition.

Here is the link. https://chng.it/CdFkDnrs6J

This is what I wrote to Cheshire East.

“Why was the crossing attendant removed? In the interests of the safety of children, parents and staff could it be re-instated for the beginning of the new term? Danebank Avenue is a very busy road, especially when school starts and finishes, because there are THREE schools on the road as well as the large Cheshire College, South and West, which has students travelling to it from a wide area across Cheshire. Why has there been no response to the petition? I look forward to your response.”

Yours faithfully,

Cllr Brian Silvester
Candidate, Crewe West
Crewe First

Tags: , ,

One Comment

  1. Nig says:
    August 9, 2024 at 4:34 pm

    Brian maybe under legislation the council don’t need to have the crossing supervisor, so no matter what you ask for there is no reason to reply to a pointless point

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

By using this form you agree with the storage and handling of your data by this website, to learn more please read our privacy policy.

*

Captcha * Time limit is exhausted. Please reload CAPTCHA.