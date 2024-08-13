Latest rumours and release date for Apple iPhone 16

Drop your iPhone 15 pro max and get ready to welcome the iPhone 16 models.

While the release date is still months away, rumours are trickling in about what these models might look and operate like.

Let’s talk about what we’ve picked from the vineyards on the iPhone 16 release date, its expected features, and specifications.

iPhone 16 Rumoured Specs

Here’s everything you should know about the upcoming iPhone 16 models:

Performance Enhancements

Apple’s upcoming iPhone 16 should be a powerhouse of performance, considering it’s rumoured to be coming with new A18 chips.

If you found the iPhone 15 Pro models impressive, you will love the upcoming release.

Last year, Apple launched iPhone 15 Pro models with the A17 pro chips, while iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus had the A16 Bionic chip.

It showed a notable difference in operation of the standard iPhone 15 and 15 Pro, but this time is different.

This A18 chip is built on a 3-nanometer processing power, which would improve iPhone 16’s performance and speed, battery life, and camera, among other things.

Camera Innovations

Rumours suggest that Apple could reintroduce the vertical camera setup that came with the iPhone 12.

The setup should have an improved 48MP main camera with a higher sensor.

This reintroduction should bring about a 12MP telephoto lens with a 5x optical zoom lens in the Pro Models for better zoom capacity.

It’s also believed that the models will use tetraprism technology to enhance low-light performance.

Display and Design

The iPhone 16 line-up is expected to have larger displays.

The standard iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus may feature Apple’s current display size of 6.1 inches and 6.7 inches, while the Pro Max model is projected to go a notch higher from the iPhone 15 Pro Max’s 6.7-inch display to a larger 6.9-inch display.

According to a Tweet from Ross Young, CEO of Display Supply Chain Consultant, he is sure that the upcoming models “will have a 6 ‘2/6’ 3 and 6 ‘8/6’ 9-inch display”.

Users back his X tweet up with the fact that larger displays are an upgrade from the released models.

Battery Life and AI Features

Nadim Maluf, the CEO of Qnovo, says “Batteries improve at a very slow pace— only about 5% every year, and phone power consumption grows at the same rate every year”.

iPhone’s high-end features call for a better battery capacity, and the iPhone 16 may offer significant improvements.

The enhanced power efficiency of the A18 chip promises longer battery life.

With this increased battery life, those who enjoy playing games on phone will have a more powerful tool that can serve them.

Whether you are a fan of Fluffy Favourites such as slots or you enjoy other casino games on your mobile devices, this phone will ensure you have an increased battery power to enjoy longer gaming time.

Rumour also suggests that Apple may integrate generative AI into iOS 18 to improve user interaction, but this integration might not happen until 2025 after the iPhone 16 models are released.

The promised AI integration will also give users a more seamless gaming experience.

iPhone 16 Design – New Colours

Apple has always presented sleek and stylish designs in all its models, and the iPhone 16 is rumoured to introduce new colours to the line-up.

While the exact colours are undisclosed, we can expect that Apple will release fresh pallets that’ll appeal to different users with different tastes.

We expect that the design will be elegant and premium, as Apple has always delivered.

All iPhone models will also feature a new capture button on the right side to take landscape-oriented photos and videos.

Release Date

The iPhone 16 could be a more crisp breath of fresh air from other released models, but when is it coming to the market?

According to various sources, like MacRumours and iPhone’s release history, the iPhone 16 release date is expected to be in the second week of September 2024.

Price

The exact figures for the new iPhone 16 models haven’t been confirmed yet, but reports suggest that the standard iPhone 16 could start from around £799.

The Pro and Pro Max models may be priced higher, considering their advanced features and capabilities.

What We Know So Far

Here’s a quick rundown of everything we know about the anticipated iPhone 16 release:

● Performance: The models are powered by the A18 chip.

● Camera: They’ll feature a vertical layout with a 48MP main sensor and a 12MP telephoto lens with a 5x optical zoom.

● Display: Larger screens than iPhone 15 models.

● Design: New colors and talk of new action buttons for turning on the camera, switching silent mode on and off, and activating Flashlight.

● New AI features: iOS 18 will feature generative AI to improve user interaction with the devices.

● Release Date: Expected to be released in mid-September 2024.

● Price: The starting price should be around £799 for standard models and higher for Pro models.

Key Takeaways

The anticipation for iPhone 16 models is undeniable, but whether this release will meet the high expectations set by their predecessors remains to be seen.

But with these supposed specs and features, it’s safe to say Apple is about to drop another standout addition to its iconic line-up.