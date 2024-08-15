Nantwich CC maintain title challenge with win at Bowdon

Nantwich CC 1sts maintained their challenge at the top of the Cheshire ECB Premier League with a four-wicket win at Bowdon.

Oliver Griffiths sealed the victory in dramatic style, hitting 27 from 11 balls and finishing with two consecutive sixes as the Dabbers chased down a target of 226 with three overs to spare.

Nantwich had seemed to be in control of the run chase when skipper Ray Doyle (64) and Ali Chughtai (61) put on 117 for the third wicket.

But the visitors then lost four wickets for 23 runs to stand at 192-6 before Griffiths came to the crease and settled matters in emphatic style.

Earlier, Griffiths had been the stand-out bowler for Nantwich, taking 3-30 from 10 overs as the home side were restricted to 225-9 from their 50 overs.

Mitchell Spencer took 2-54 and Simon Mugava 2-32.

Nantwich stay in second place in the table, 11 points behind Hyde CC, 17 points ahead of third-placed Didsbury and 25 points ahead of Chester Boughton Hall CC, who are the visitors to Whitehouse Lane on Saturday (August 17).

Always a fiercely-fought contest, the match starts at midday and all spectators are welcome. The bar will be open all day and food will be available.

While the first team are continuing to challenge for the title, the seconds remain on course for promotion to the Premier League after another impressive win at Whitehouse Lane.

Sam Cork took 4-38 and Freddy Woodfine 3-35 after Alvanley won the toss, elected to bat and made 187-9 off 42 overs.

In the Dabbers’ reply, Jackson Bentley made 51 and Nick Bentley 40 before Philip Marsh (17no) and Woodfine (11no) saw Nantwich home by three wickets.

To complete a Saturday clean sweep for Nantwich, the third team enjoyed a comfortable win at Onneley.

Arthur Bate’s 63 was the top individual score in the visitors’ 220-6 from 40 overs and Jacob Howell took 4-62 as Onneley were bowled out for 127.

Nantwich CC women’s first team also had another good win, this time in the T20 cup.

Grace Michell made an unbeaten 40 as Nantwich made 122-3 after being put into bat at Lindow and that was enough for a five-run win with Eleanor Sinker taking 3-19 in the home side’s 117-7.