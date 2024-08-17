From pub to parlour – Nantwich inn converted by funeral directors

Work to convert a well known Nantwich pub into a funeral parlour has been completed.

The former Rifleman pub on James Hall Street has been transformed over the past 14 months into a new home for Gavin Palin Funeral Directors.

A spokesperson for Gavin Palin said: “Our family welcomes you.

“We look forward to continuing to care for our families and their loved ones in our new home as we always have done.

“A sincere thanks to the team who have got us to where we are, you’ve all done a superb job.”

Their former premises on Davenport Avenue have been vacated and that building is currently up for let.

The Rifleman has been converted into a ground floor use as funeral home offices with a flat above.

Mr Palin, who is also known in the town as a firefighter and first responder, said they had been looking for a new premises for some time as former premises had parking difficulties.