Sustainable Nantwich to hear local farm’s biodigestion scheme

A farm worker will be guest at a Sustainable Nantwich event this week to outline their renewable energy operation.

Hannah Thommason, from Aston Lower Hall Farm, on Dairy Lane in Aston Juxtra Mondrum, will be appearing at The Leopard’s “The Post Room” to give a talk at 7pm this Wednesday.

The farm’s biodigestion renewable energy operation helps create a compost bi-product which they are then able to sell on.

They already donate it to the Growing Health Community Garden in Nantwich.

Jeremy Herbert, of Sustainable Nantwich, said: “Come along and ask questions about the sustainability of this project and its products.

“Sustainability is becoming a serious business proposition!

“We have been campaigning for a zero carbon business community for the last few years.

“We are keen to hear from any other local businesses who care about the environment and are committed to the future.

“There were lots of companies who attended our Zero Carbon Conference at Reaseheath College in recent years and there was lots of interest in getting a Zero Carbon Business Club off the ground – but we need someone from the business community to take a lead.

“If you are looking to thrive in the future the only way forward is through protecting the future. Sustainable business is the only viable option.”

For more information about Sustainable Nantwich, visit https://www.nantwichtowncouncil.gov.uk/sustainable-nantwich/