Three musicians who back CBD products

Some of the world’s biggest musicians own or endorse CBD products.

CBD is being studied for its potential to help with sleep, anxiety, pain, and other health issues.

It is commonly available in various forms, including pills and capsules, tinctures, lotions, oils, creams, and vapes.

HHC products are available in many of the same forms as CBD products. HHC is a lesser-known cannabinoid and has more recently arrived on the market. You can buy HHC products online.

Let’s look at 5 musicians who back CBD.

John Legend

John Legend said in 2019: “I have been a believer in the benefits of CBD for some time.”

Legend had a number 1 hit in the US in 2013 with the song ‘All of Me’.

The track featured Legend’s typical melodic piano playing and some intriguing, close vocal harmonies in the second half.

The musician has also collaborated with many rappers and other R&B artists.

He made a memorable contribution to Kanye West’s beloved My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy album, singing and playing piano on the track ‘Blame Game’, which was built off Aphex Twin’s ‘Avril 14th’.

Jay Z

Shawn Carter, the rapper and business mogul often known as Jay Z, signed a deal with a cannabis company in 2019.

The company offers various products including CBD products.

Jay Z said: “We want to create something amazing, have fun in the process, do good and bring people along the way.”

Carter first rose to fame in the ’90s with his debut album, Reasonable Doubt.

He has since been held up as an example of how a rapper might age gracefully, and his 4:44 album, released when Jay was 47-years-old, received rave reviews.

One key track, ‘The Story of O.J.’, saw Carter dealing with the theme of racism, and played on the title of a French 1950s novel, The Story of O.

Travis Barker

Travis Barker is the drummer of pop-punk band blink-182 and various other projects.

Barker was included in Rolling Stone’s 100 Greatest Drummers of All Time list.

He has been praised for his ability to collaborate with a variety of artists and has contributed to various hip-hop projects.

In 2011, he released the album Give The Drummer Some, which featured Barker’s high-energy beats paired with rappers including Lil Wayne, Lupe Fiasco, RZA, Raekwon, Snoop Dogg, Kid Cudi, and Cypress Hill.

In 2021, Barker launched a CBD company focusing on three areas: sleep, maintenance, and recovery.

Barker said that CBD was “the best kind of result that [he] got” for recovery, after trying various methods including cryotherapy and massage therapy.

He also noted CBD’s effect on his sleep after years of struggling with insomnia. When he was looking for “natural ways to wind down”, he found CBD.

Barker’s son uses CBD pain relief cream after boxing, jumping rope or practicing the martial art Muay Thai (sometimes called Thai boxing).

Rolling Stone reported that Barker “understands that there are still many misconceptions about CBD”.

Barker said: “My father has these aches and pains but to get him to even entertain the idea [of CBD] took a little while”.

(Pic by alberto bigoni on Unsplash, licence free)