Fox Dance Academy in Nantwich scoops two awards

Nantwich based Fox Dance Academy has been awarded “Best Overall Dance School” at the National Dance Business Conference.

Judges highlighted the school’s commitment to nurturing talent, promoting creativity, delivering performances and creating a family environment for students.

Caroline Foxley, Principle of Fox Dance Academy based at Regents Park in Nantwich, said: “We are absolutely thrilled and honoured to receive this award.

“It reflects the collective effort of our students, teachers, and everyone involved with the school.

“We strive to provide a nurturing environment that encourages creativity, discipline, and a love for the art of dance, and this recognition is a wonderful validation of our approach.”

Fox Dance Academy also won a second award for the Best Dance Website.

Caroline added: “It is really important for us to provide accurate and up to date information about all of our 105 weekly classes and for people to be able to book into class quickly and easily.

“We have worked hard over the last 12 months to make sure that our website reflects the high standard of the school and we are delighted to win this award.”

For more information about Fox Dance Academy, visit www.foxdanceacademy.co.uk

The academy was founded in 2008 and offers a range of classes including ballet, contemporary, jazz, tap, street and musical theatre and more.