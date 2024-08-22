Mid Cheshire Hospitals Charity unveils end-of-life patient therapy

Mid Cheshire Hospitals Charity is trialling new complementary therapy for end-of-life patients thanks to funding in memory of a Nantwich man.

Therapy aims to provide comfort and to help patients feel calm in their final weeks.

The complementary therapies include Indian Head Massage, Reflexology, Reiki and therapeutic touch.

It has been made possible through funds raised by Cheerbrook Farm Shop in Nantwich in memory of Cheerbrook founder Andrew Shufflebotham.

It has enabled MCH Charity to commission complementary therapists to treat patients in their own homes for the first time.

Sarah Shufflebotham, director of Cheerbrook, said: “It was vital for Andrew that he could stay at home so we could be together as a family, enjoying time with our children and outdoors in the garden.”

The programme started in April 2024 and feedback from recipients has been incredibly positive.

85-year-old Alan Hassall, from Winsford, was diagnosed with bowel cancer last year which has spread to his lungs and liver. He is being cared for at home by his wife Gwen.

He enjoyed Reflexology which he described as “nice and soothing” and which “warmed my feet up for two or three days”.

Another patient added: “I was able to totally relax and not worry about anything. For one hour, I felt totally normal and felt I could switch off from my medical situation.”

Head of Mid Cheshire Hospitals Charity Emma Robertson said: “When the Nantwich Community Nursing team approached us with the idea, we instantly knew how special it was.

“To be able to support someone at the end of their life in this way is exactly what MCH Charity is about.

“Bringing together the knowledge and experience of Central Cheshire Integrated Care Partnership (CCICP) staff to provide enhanced care, beyond what the NHS service can offer.

“The feedback we’ve had is moving, the therapies are having such a positive impact on patients and their families.”

The Therapists delivering the treatments are experienced practitioners from St Luke’s Hospice.

If you would like to donate in support of the Central Cheshire Integrated Care Partnership (CCICP) District Nursing team, head to mchcharity.org

(Pic: Sarah Shufflebotham, Cheerbrook Farm Shop colleagues and Mid Cheshire Hospitals District Nursing team meet at Cheerbrook Farm Shop)