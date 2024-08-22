Nantwich fitness firm expands after securing investment

Nantwich gym Tandy Health and Fitness is expanding after securing investment from British Business Bank.

Rob Tandy, founder of Tandy Health and Fitness, secured a £23,000 Start Up Loan from the bank through its partner GC Business Finance.

The investment means he has bought new gym equipment, acquired new gym space in Nantwich and create new materials like bottles and T-shirts.

The business specialises in strength training, circuit training and personal training.

The new gym space has a treatment room for sports massage and physiotherapy and is available for rent to practitioners.

Rob was nominated for the Start Up Business of the Year Award by the South Cheshire Chamber of Commerce in 2024.

The gym has expanded to offer group sessions, online coaching services, and provides work experience to students.

Rob said: “Since starting the gym in 2023 it’s been a rapid journey to get to where I am today.

“The guidance and financial support from the British Business Bank has been invaluable to growing my business, from getting a new space I can call my own, to purchasing new equipment.

“The Start Up Loan team provided a holistic experience, helping me tap into a network of support that has fundamentally transformed how I approach every aspect of my business.

“My success is not just due to the funding; it’s because of the mentorship that I wouldn’t have been able to access elsewhere.”

Alex Mearns, Head of Startup Lending at GC Business Finance, said: “Tandy Health and Fitness is a brilliant example of how entrepreneurs can thrive with the right funding and support.

“After providing Rob with a Start Up Loan, the business is having such a positive impact on its clients and continuing to expand, offering group sessions and work experience placements to students.”

Delyth Edwards, Senior Network Manager at the British Business Bank, said: “It’s brilliant to see how Rob has grown his business in such a short amount of time from starting his journey without his own space or gym – it is a testament to Rob’s determination, development, and skill.

“We’re sure this is just the first stage in his business journey and are looking forward to seeing his future success.”