Charity kicks off football boots collection at Nantwich Town

A charity offering South Cheshire children pre-loved football boots has kicked off a new season with one of the area’s biggest clubs.

Nantwich Town FC is onboard with the football boot initiative run by Motherwell Cheshire as part of its commitment to helping parents cut costs while saving wearable items from going to landfill.

The club, which runs a large youth section, is a collection centre for football boots children have grown out of but still have plenty of wear in them and often look like new.

They get added to the big collection of boots available at Motherwell Cheshire’s Hub in Wistaston where parents can select what they need for a donation.

The boots scheme runs alongside the charity’s hugely popular school uniform exchange offering a sweatshirts and polo tops suitable for Crewe and Nantwich schools in addition to grey trousers and skirts.

Charity founder Kate, a mother of three, said: “We’re so thrilled to have Nantwich Town FC onboard.

“The club is being really supportive not only collecting boots, but spreading the word.

“Demand for boots is growing as we head back to school and they are so expensive to buy. Parents are lucky to get one school term out of them before a bigger size is needed.

“So we urge them to drop boots off at the Hub or Nantwich Town FC where they will help other children and have another season on the football pitch.”

Motherwell Cheshire also supports female players through its Period Dignity project offering grab bags of sanitary items and toiletries through local football clubs including Nantwich.

Kate, who personally sponsors Nantwich Town FC Ladies player Millie O’Connor, added: “We staged a Big Boot Swap Day to encourage donations and get the message out.

“It was great to get the support of Nantwich Town FC in this also.”

Big Boot Swap Day, staged at Motherwell Cheshire, encouraged parents to bring boots along to exchange for a larger size.

Joining the effort was Nantwich Town youth section volunteer Clive Jackson, female welfare officer Katy Hubbard and under 13s player Izzy.

Clive, who dropped off a batch of boots collected at the club, said: “The boot collection has really struck a chord with our parents.

“Lots bring their children to our Saturday morning community sessions when any child can come along to have a go at football.

“We’ve already had many donations including some brand new boots. Just a pair of boots could inspire a star player of the future or simply create a life-long love of sport, so important for a child’s wellbeing.

“I would love to see every club in Cheshire get involved in this excellent local scheme.”

Football boots for children from primary school to teens in a myriad of colours are available at the Motherwell Cheshire Hub for a suggested donation of £5.

Anyone who can donate boots is urged to go along before the new school term starts. Drop them off at the Hub on Beech Drive or at Nantwich Town FC.

For Motherwell Cheshire Hub opening times and more on its work go to motherwellcheshirecio.com