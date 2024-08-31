6 hours ago
Two teenagers arrested for off-road biking in Wistaston and Crewe
Nantwich teenager scoops national “Young Trader” honour
Nantwich Food Festival off to sizzling start as visitors flood in
Plan to “transform” Cheshire East Council submitted to Govt
CEC to consult on evening and Sunday car parking charges
in Environment / Human Interest / News August 31, 2024
Zak Boffey - Without A Cause winner of young traders competition

A teenager who won the Nantwich Young Trader competition has gone on to scoop a national honour!

Zak Boffey, 18, was crowned Best Youth Trader at the JDL Markets competition in Nantwich for his clothing brand “Without A Cause”.

Since then, he has gone on to win at the regionals final in Doncaster – and was then named “Young Traders 2024 People’s Choice Award” at the national finals in Stratford-Upon-Avon.

Zak, a former Shavington School student, launched his clothing brand aged just 15 in 2021 while recovering from a serious footballing injury.

His mum Helen said he always had a passion for clothing and the streetwear style.

“I put all my time and effort into building an online clothing brand,” said Zak.

“I realised that people chase their dreams after something life-changing happens to them.

“And I feel people shouldn’t need to go through a change in their life to pursue their goal. So the name ‘Without a Cause’ was born.

“I competed in the Young Traders event, being put through vigorous judging across three separate events.

“I won our local event crowning us as Nantwich Young Trader of the Year.

“This provided us with the opportunity to reach a regional final, gaining Highly Commended at Doncaster Young Traders, which allowed us to travel down to Stratford-upon-Avon for a two-day event, which saw 93 traders from across the country, compete for Young Trader of the Year.”

Zak picking up honour at Stratford
Zak picking up his honour at Stratford

After Shavington High, Zak went on to study Business Studies T Level at Cheshire College in Crewe.

He also works as a category specialist for a veterinary wholesaler.

Winning the national honour will allow him to get his “Without A Cause” brand known further a field.

He already has customers buying from Australia, Manchester, London and Liverpool.

Zak also has a stall on Sunday September 1 at Nantwich Food Festival.

You can check out Zak’s clothing business on www.withoutacauseuk.com and on Insta withoutacause.uk

