Acton church to take part in Heritage Open Days

St Mary’s Church in Acton is participating in ‘Heritage Open Days’ – England’s largest festival of history and culture, writes Jonathan White.

The Grade 1 listed building on Monks Lane is opening its doors to welcome all.

The Churchyard records will also be available for visitors to research.

Their “Heritage Open Days” participation takes place this Saturday September 7 between 1.30pm and 4.30pm, and on Saturday 14th September from 9.30am to 12.30pm.

A representative from St Mary’s Acton said: “Churches have an amazing story to tell of the Christian faith through the centuries.

“Christian heritage is something to be cherished, celebrated and shared.

“Church buildings encapsulate stories of lives touched by God, of local and personal history and of exceptional creativity that expresses and uplifts our faith.

“We extend a warm welcome to everyone – please do pop in.”

For further information relating to the church visit https://stmarysacton.org/

Other future events at St Mary’s Church, Acton:

-‘Tea at the Tower’ community café – run by church volunteers and takes place EVERY Sunday afternoon (2:30-4:30pm) throughout the year. Hot drinks and cakes are available. Donations are gratefully received.

-‘Tea at the Tower’ guided monthly walks. The walks are at a relaxed pace and the route will mainly involve canal towpath and field walking with a number of stiles to be negotiated. Stout outdoor shoes or walking shoes/boots are recommended. Dogs on leads are welcome but they must be able to negotiate stiles. Ample car parking is available in the Acton village car park. Donations are gratefully received. All walks start from St Mary’s Church, Acton at 1pm (please meet for 12.45pm at the Church), and for those who wish to indulge in cake and a drink, walkers will be back in time to visit the Acton Church ‘Tea at the Tower’ community café. Future dates for the walks are Sunday 6th October and Sunday 3rd November.