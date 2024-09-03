Fundraiser set up for teenager Jonty Evans after tragic death

Heartbroken Nantwich friends have set up a fundraising page to help pay for funeral of 16-year-old Jonty Evans.

The 16-year-old went missing late on Friday night in the Mill Island area.

His body was discovered by police river search teams in the Weaver on Sunday night.

Tributes have poured in the for the popular teenager from Baddington. It’s still not clear what happened to him and police are investigating.

Now friends and family have set up a crowdfunding page to help fund his funeral and raised more than £1,200 in just the first few hours.

His auntie and uncle Angela and Kevin, who set up the page, said: “I’m raising £4,000 for a funeral to give Jonty Evans the send off a child should have.

“Jonty is sadly no longer with us. He has been taken from his family too soon, he has not been able to grow, not able to live a long live.

“Jonty was a beautiful boy, much loved by his family and many friends.

“We would like to ease the stress and anxiety of the family at this time. We thank you for all you can give be, it is very very much appreciated.”

Jonty’s brother Jason has also set up a tribute Facebook group called “Love you Jonty x” where many have been leaving their messages.

Cheshire East Council say they will have youth support workers on the streets of Nantwich close to the leisure centre each evening this week until Friday between 6pm-9pm.

They will offer support to any young people affected by Jonty’s death, and signpost them to other support services.

We have contacted Cheshire Police for an update on the police investigation into Jonty’s death.

Areas of the riverside by the Weaver remain cordoned off where it’s believed his body was found.