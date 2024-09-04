Detectives investigating the death of Nantwich teenager Jonty Evans are appealing to the public for CCTV footage and information.

The 16-year-old was last seen in the Queens Drive area on Friday August 30 between 10.45pm and 11.15pm.

The teenager was tragically found dead in the River Weaver near Riverside, Nantwich, on Sunday September 1.

As part of ongoing inquiries, officers are appealing for information from the public to help establish Jonty’s movements in the hours before his death.

Detective Inspector Nigel Parr, of the Major Investigation Team, said: “Enquiries are currently underway to establish Jonty’s movements in the hours that led up to him entering the water.

“As part of our investigation into this incident, we are asking anyone who may have captured Jonty on any CCTV, dashcam or ring doorbell footage to please get in touch.

“I would also like to ask anyone who has any information that may help officers in understanding the circumstances surrounding Jonty’s death to please come forward.

“Our thoughts remain with Jonty’s family, and we would urge people to respect their privacy at this very difficult time.”

Anyone with any CCTV, dashcam, Ring doorbell footage or any information relating to this incident can submit it to police directly via MIPP.

Alternatively, information can also be passed on to Cheshire Police on 101 or via the website, quoting IML-1907900.