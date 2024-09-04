3 hours ago
Woman jailed for death by dangerous driving in Wistaston
3 hours ago
Police appeal for Nantwich CCTV footage after death of Jonty Evans
10 hours ago
Nantwich CC keep title hopes alive with win over leaders Hyde
1 day ago
Fundraiser set up for teenager Jonty Evans after tragic death
2 days ago
Organisers hail 2024 Nantwich Food Festival huge success
banner-advert
banner-advert

Police appeal for Nantwich CCTV footage after death of Jonty Evans

in Human Interest / Incident / News September 4, 2024
Jonty Evans missing - body found

Detectives investigating the death of Nantwich teenager Jonty Evans are appealing to the public for CCTV footage and information.

The 16-year-old was last seen in the Queens Drive area on Friday August 30 between 10.45pm and 11.15pm.

The teenager was tragically found dead in the River Weaver near Riverside, Nantwich, on Sunday September 1.

As part of ongoing inquiries, officers are appealing for information from the public to help establish Jonty’s movements in the hours before his death.

Detective Inspector Nigel Parr, of the Major Investigation Team, said: “Enquiries are currently underway to establish Jonty’s movements in the hours that led up to him entering the water.

“As part of our investigation into this incident, we are asking anyone who may have captured Jonty on any CCTV, dashcam or ring doorbell footage to please get in touch.

“I would also like to ask anyone who has any information that may help officers in understanding the circumstances surrounding Jonty’s death to please come forward.

“Our thoughts remain with Jonty’s family, and we would urge people to respect their privacy at this very difficult time.”

Anyone with any CCTV, dashcam, Ring doorbell footage or any information relating to this incident can submit it to police directly via MIPP.

Alternatively, information can also be passed on to Cheshire Police on 101 or via the website, quoting IML-1907900.

area cordoned off between river and Shrewbridge Rd houses
Area cordoned off between river and Shrewbridge Road
Tags: , , , ,

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

By using this form you agree with the storage and handling of your data by this website, to learn more please read our privacy policy.

*

Captcha * Time limit is exhausted. Please reload CAPTCHA.