Queen and ABBA to feature at Candlelight Concert in Nantwich

A special Candlelight Concert celebrating the music of Queen and ABBA is to take place in St Mary’s Church in Nantwich.

The church has teamed up with string quartet “Egerton Strings” to stage the concert planned for October 19.

James Warbuton, of Egerton Strings, has worked with St Mary’s Rector Mark Hart to organise the show in what he called a “stunning venue”.

He is also a professional violinist and will be playing that instrument throughout the show.

“Candlelight Concerts are becoming a sensation, often run by large companies, across the UK and beyond,” said James.

“However, this is very much an individual effort by the two of us, looking to enrich the town by bringing quality live music.”

The quartet has performed in Nantwich in the past, when they celebrated the music of The Beatles and Adele.

James added: “We’re putting on the event to bring quality live music into Nantwich, and give people a chance to hear some of their favourite songs in a new way – played by string quartet!

“We chose ABBA and Queen because they’re so iconic and loved, but also very different from each other, so we hope it’s enjoyable for people to hear their music in a concert together.”

The quartet is also planning a similar candlelight Christmas concert on November 30 with Carols and Christmas favourites.

Egerton Strings provides professional string musicians for weddings, events and concerts across Manchester, Cheshire and North Wales.

The October 19 concert is from 7.30pm to 9.30pm.

Tickets are £22 early bird, or £25 from September 11 onwards.

For details visit https://www.tickettailor.com/events/egertonstrings/1372725/r/nn

(Images courtesy of Egerton Strings)