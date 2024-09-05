7 hours ago
Welcome to Nantwich Life – the town’s first FREE and independent newspaper
14 hours ago
NHS Cheshire rolls out first ever RSV vaccine
1 day ago
Woman jailed for death by dangerous driving in Wistaston
1 day ago
Police appeal for Nantwich CCTV footage after death of Jonty Evans
1 day ago
Nantwich CC keep title hopes alive with win over leaders Hyde
banner-advert
banner-advert

Queen and ABBA to feature at Candlelight Concert in Nantwich

in Arts & Entertainment / Community Events / What's On & Reviews September 5, 2024
Egerton strings concert St Mary's Church Queen and ABBA

A special Candlelight Concert celebrating the music of Queen and ABBA is to take place in St Mary’s Church in Nantwich.

The church has teamed up with string quartet “Egerton Strings” to stage the concert planned for October 19.

James Warbuton, of Egerton Strings, has worked with St Mary’s Rector Mark Hart to organise the show in what he called a “stunning venue”.

He is also a professional violinist and will be playing that instrument throughout the show.

“Candlelight Concerts are becoming a sensation, often run by large companies, across the UK and beyond,” said James.

“However, this is very much an individual effort by the two of us, looking to enrich the town by bringing quality live music.”

Egerton strings concert St Mary's Church Queen and ABBA x 2
Egerton Strings in concert in St Mary’s Church

The quartet has performed in Nantwich in the past, when they celebrated the music of The Beatles and Adele.

James added: “We’re putting on the event to bring quality live music into Nantwich, and give people a chance to hear some of their favourite songs in a new way – played by string quartet!

“We chose ABBA and Queen because they’re so iconic and loved, but also very different from each other, so we hope it’s enjoyable for people to hear their music in a concert together.”

The quartet is also planning a similar candlelight Christmas concert on November 30 with Carols and Christmas favourites.

Egerton Strings provides professional string musicians for weddings, events and concerts across Manchester, Cheshire and North Wales.

The October 19 concert is from 7.30pm to 9.30pm.

Tickets are £22 early bird, or £25 from September 11 onwards.

For details visit https://www.tickettailor.com/events/egertonstrings/1372725/r/nn

(Images courtesy of Egerton Strings)

Egerton strings concert St Mary's Church Queen and ABBA x3

Tags: , , ,

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

By using this form you agree with the storage and handling of your data by this website, to learn more please read our privacy policy.

*

Captcha * Time limit is exhausted. Please reload CAPTCHA.