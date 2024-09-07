Wistaston woman crowned Nantwich cake champion

A Wistaston woman has been crowned top baker after winning the Nantwich Food Festival cake competition.

Sue Window’s lemon drizzle cake wowed the judges and landed her top spot in the eagerly contested competition.

Celebrity chef and talented pâtissière Cherish Finden judged the competition along with food technologist Jill Weatherburn and Rosanagh Bailey, of Cheshire Cupcakes.

And Sue’s cake was described as “par excellence” by Cherish and the other judges.

Sue took home both a beaming smile plus a voucher and bottle of wine donated by M&S Nantwich.

She said: “I moved to Wistaston early 2022 to be closer to my son and have been a keen baker for many many years with my lemon drizzle recipe being 45-years-old.

“We love the food festival and when my son saw the competition was lemon drizzle, he encouraged me to enter and other family members egged me on, saying to bake my entry exactly as I would for them.

“I’ve always enjoyed cooking and baking, I make jams and chutneys which I enjoy giving to friends and family and usually take a cake to share wherever I go!”

Nick Gibson – the only male to enter the competition and another keen and accomplished baker – took 2nd place rosette and small prize.

In third place was Ruby Butler, the youngest contestant and who is still at primary school. Ruby also received a small prize from M&S Nantwich.

All 12 places in the cake competition run during the Food Festival were snapped up within minutes of them becoming available.