Hundreds of villagers turned out for the 27th annual community Duck Race and Children’s Model Boat Race in Wistaston, writes Jonathan White.

The event, at the Joey the Swan parkland area in Wistaston, was organised by volunteer members from the Wistaston Community events team and Wistaston Memorial Hall.

Wistaston Rose Queen Lucia Kemp opened the event and also helped to judge the best designed children’s model boat competition.

She also led the countdowns to the start of the children’s model boat race and duck race, and staffed a stall in aid of her chosen charity, Cancer Research UK.

She was joined by her attendant Cerys McKeown.

Lucia, speaking at the event, said: “I am really happy to be at the Duck Race and Children’s Model Boat Race.

“I really enjoyed judging the children’s boats and leading the countdown to the start of the races.

“My lucky dip stall has raised £105 for Cancer Research UK.”

In total, 59 model boats were entered into the children’s model boat race and 531 plastic duck race tickets (£2 each) were sold and entered into the duck race.

There were 25 stalls featuring local charities and organisations, selling an assortment of goods or advertising their activities.

There was also an ice cream van and a stall selling drinks.

First-aid support was provided by St John Ambulance.

Volunteers helped before and on the day including preparing the parkland area, setting up gazebos, selling duck race tickets, registering children’s model boats, staffing stalls, marshalling the races and clearing up the parkland.

Nadiah Mckeown, chair of Wistaston Community, said: “I was really happy to see so many people attending the event this year.

“A huge 59 boats entering the competition is a great achievement.

“I would like to say a huge thank you to everyone involved for helping make this event a huge success and see you all in November for the Wistaston fireworks.”

The 2024 results in full:

a) Best designed children’s model boat, judged by Lucia Kemp (Wistaston Rose Queen) and Dane Chaplow (Wistonian of the year 2023):

1st – ‘Team GB Olympics & Paralympics’ by Matilda Griffiths, aged 9, from Wistaston, a pupil at Wistaston Church Lane Academy, who won £10. Matilda said: “I chose to build my boat because of French swimmer Léon Marchand, who won four golds at the Games. I really enjoy watching the swimming on TV. It took me four hours to build my boat. I used different materials including foil and drinks bottles.”

2nd place – ‘Jack the skeleton’ by Hughie who won £8.

3rd place – ‘Speed Monster’ by Ollie who won £6.

b) Children’s model boat race:

1st – ‘Bob Wos 4’ by William who won £10.

2nd place – ‘She’s Electric’ by Lucy who won £8.

3rd place – ‘Rainbow Duck’ by Bella who won £6.

Duck Race (531 tickets sold) with prizes awarded for 1st (£100), 2nd (£50) and 3rd (£25). All prizes claimed.

Proceeds from the event will go to the funds of Wistaston Community, Wistaston Memorial Hall, and several local charities.

The main sponsor was Plumb Stone Surveyors.

Alpine Hire and Caddick Construction provided a generator and fuel to power the ever-popular candy floss stall.

Cockshades Farm at Wybunbury provided a trailer to transfer equipment between Wistaston Memorial Hall and Joey the Swan.

Wistaston Conservation Group trimmed around the several dozen trees in the memorial arboretum adjacent to Wistaston Brook.

The Wistaston Community events team welcomes new members to help organise our Wistaston village events including next year’s Duck Race and Children’s model boat race, along with the Village Fete (June), Flower and Produce Show (August), Fireworks Display (Saturday 2nd November 2024: The Brittles, 6pm, entry by donation) and the Christmas Concert (Friday 6th December 2024: St Mary’s Church Hall, 7pm, tickets available on the door).

For details visit https://www.facebook.com/wistaston/ or https://www.wistastoncommunity.co.uk/