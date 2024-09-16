Nantwich law firm Hibberts marks 225 years in business

Staff at Nantwich law firm Hibberts LLP have celebrated the firm’s 225th anniversary in style.

They held an anniversary event at Iscoyd Park in Whitchurch.

Hibberts began in 1799 when a Mr Finchett was recorded in the London Gazette as a solicitor.

In 1820, his son James Finchett-Maddock went on to be the clerk of Chester.

And in 1871 the firm – then called Maddock, Moss Sharp & Martin – moved to Nantwich.

Through a succession of solicitors and a series of mergers and moves in 2007 the current Hibberts LLP emerged.

It now offers practical legal advice to clients through its offices in Nantwich, Crewe, Tarporley and Whitchurch.

HR Manager Rachael Hodgkins said: “We could think of no better place to hold our event than Iscoyd Park which was decked in Hibberts branding for the occasion.

“This magnificent venue has been in the Godsal family since 1843 – almost as long as Hibberts has been trading.

“The hospitality was wonderful as we enjoyed a sun-filled drinks reception, hog roast, live music and dancing at this beautiful country house.”

Stewart Bailey, managing partner at Hibberts, added: “I am so proud to be part of Hibberts at the time when we celebrate 225 years of serving our community with dedication and integrity.

“During our celebrations we have reflected on our past, recognising and applauding the invaluable contributions that employees past and present have made which have allowed the firm to thrive for over 200 years. What an achievement!

“The Hibberts journey has been one of continuous growth and adaptation.

“We remain committed to upholding the principle of focusing on evolving customer needs that has defined us for over two centuries – innovating and expanding our service offering whilst maintaining a blend of traditional values, personal service and modern expertise.

“Here’s to the next 225 years of success.”