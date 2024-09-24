Nantwich dad and son campaign for better Barony play area

A father and his son from Nantwich have launched a petition in a bid to improve playground facilities in the town.

Jonathan Jackson and his son Arthur say the lack and state of current facilities on Barony Park are “not safe” and are calling for action.

They appeared in front of Nantwich Town councillors on Thursday to garner support for their campaign.

They’ve already amassed several hundred names on the petition.

Jonathan said: “It’s just not safe. There are safety issues on the climbing frame and the big slide.

“We wanted to get a bit of an understanding of what people would like to have there.

“We’ve had 351 responses already and hope to gain 1,000, so it’s going well.

“It’s clear things have not changed on the Barony Park for a number of years.

“Many places have play facilities for in advance of what there is in Nantwich.

“We moved from London last year and there is very much a divide, with the good play facilities behind a paywall such as Trentham Gardens or Farm Shops.”

Parks and playground facilities are funded and provided by cash-strapped Cheshire East Council, which Mr Jackson said he was well aware of.

“I’m being realistic, this is not going to be fixed overnight.

“But what is needed is a structured run of repairs and maintenance. Barony Park has hundreds of youngsters using it.

“A lack of safe outdoor play facilities does reduce the opportunity for children to be active to keep them fit and healthy and not overweight.”

Town Council clerk Samantha Roberts say the issue needed to be discussed and would be on the agenda at the next full meeting in October.

See Jonathan and Arthur’s petition leaflat, below: