Calveley Primary hails “Good” rating in latest Ofsted report

Village school Calveley Primary near Nantwich is celebrating its latest Ofsted report.

Inspectors rated the school “Good” and said pupils “receive a wonderful and happy learning experience”.

It means the school has retained the same rating which it secured back in 2019.

This was its first inspection since joining North West Academies Trust in September 2021.

In their report, Ofsted inspectors said: “The school has moved forward at pace since the previous inspection.

“Since joining the trust, there have been considerable developments to the quality of education that pupils receive.”

The inspectors carried out deep dives in early reading, mathematics and physical education.

They met with subject leaders and with teachers. They visited lessons, looked at examples of pupils’ work and talked with groups of pupils about their learning.

Headteacher Ray Rudd said she was delighted with the result and congratulated her staff, pupils and families for their commitment to ensuring the school provides the best education possible.

Mrs Rudd said: “We are thrilled to celebrate the outstanding success of our school, as reflected in our recent Ofsted inspection.

“This achievement is a testament to thechard work, dedication, and collaboration of our entire school community, children, staff, parents, and leadership alike.

“The inspectors recognised the high standards of teaching, the inclusive and supportive learning environment, and the commitment to fostering the growth and wellbeing of every child.

“Together, we have created a space where academic excellence and personal development go hand in hand, and this recognition affirms the strength and vibrancy of our shared efforts.

“We are incredibly proud and excited to continue building on this success in the years to come!”

In their report, Ofsted inspectors said: “Pupils at this school receive a wonderful and happy learning experience.

“The curriculum, and the wider opportunities that the school provides, helps pupils to be successful learners.

“They are more than ready for the next stage of their educational journey.

“Pupils’ behaviour is impeccable throughout the school day.

“Children in the early years classes, including those in the provision for two-year-olds, learn to listen carefully to each other and to adults.

“Older pupils spoke enthusiastically about the house points that they receive for their exemplary manners and conduct.

“Pupils make the most of every opportunity to learn something new.

“For example, they relish the wide range of activities that are on offer, such as weekly swimming lessons and water polo.

“The curriculum, and the wider opportunities that the school provides, helps pupils to be successful learners.

“They are more than ready for the next stage of their educational journey.”

Steve Docking, CEO of North West Academies Trust which oversees the running of the school, said: “This latest Ofsted report is recognition of the hard work and dedication of the whole school team of staff, pupils, families and governors.

“Ray and her team have worked incredibly hard and we are delighted that Ofsted recognised this and their comments tell us that the school is heading in the right direction on its journey to outstanding.”