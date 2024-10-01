1 hour ago
Flood warning issued for River Weaver in Nantwich

October 1, 2024
Flood Warning River Weaver Dec 5

A Flood Warning has been issued for the section of River Weaver at Shrewbridge Lodge in Nantwich.

The Environment Agency says rising river levels are expected to cause flooding into today (October 1) until 10am.

It says the areas most at risk include Shrewbridge Lodge. It is one of 62 Flood Warnings currently in place mostly across the North West and Midlands.

It follows more than 24 hours of constant heavy rain in the area.

The EA said: “Our incident rooms are open and we are closely monitoring the situation.

“Start acting on your flood plan if you have one.”

There is also a wider Flood Alert issues for the Weaver catchment including Nantwich, Frodsham, Crewe, Winsford and Northwich.

Flooding is forecast to affect locations near the River Weaver, with low lying land and roads expected to be most affected, particularly around low lying land and roads around the Rivers Weaver, Ducklow and Wheelock and their tributaries.

(Archive image of previous flood in Nantwich)

