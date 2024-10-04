Audlem Fire Station broken into for second time

Police are probing a second break in at Audlem Fire Station.

It’s believed high value equipment used for emergencies was stolen from the building on Shropshire Street, on Tuesday.

It follows another incident earlier in the year.

The latest break-in happened between 10pm on Monday and 7am on Tuesday.

Cheshire Fire and Rescue Service said the equipment stolen was used to rescue people in serious vehicle crashes.

The service said it was shocked by the incident but that it did not impact on its ability to attend emergency incidents.

Cheshire Police are appealing for witnesses and video footage following the latest burglary at the fire station.

Offenders forced entry and stole a number of specialist items used by firefighters to respond to emergency incidents.

A police spokesperson said: “Enquiries in relation to the matter are ongoing and officers are keen to hear from any nearby residents with any CCTV or dashcam footage which may aid their investigation.

“Anyone with any information is asked to contact Cheshire Police on 101 quoting IML 1930180.”