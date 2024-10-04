24 mins ago
Audlem Fire Station broken into for second time
1 hour ago
Ribbon display in Nantwich for Baby Loss Awareness Week
2 days ago
Government’s £2.2 million household support for Cheshire East
2 days ago
New Costa Coffee store to open in Nantwich next month
3 days ago
Chair of Cheshire Police and Crime Panel quits in protest
banner-advert
banner-advert

Audlem Fire Station broken into for second time

in Audlem / Crime / Incident / News / Village News October 4, 2024
appeal - man with serious injuries - police tape by jayneandd

Police are probing a second break in at Audlem Fire Station.

It’s believed high value equipment used for emergencies was stolen from the building on Shropshire Street, on Tuesday.

It follows another incident earlier in the year.

The latest break-in happened between 10pm on Monday and 7am on Tuesday.

Cheshire Fire and Rescue Service said the equipment stolen was used to rescue people in serious vehicle crashes.

The service said it was shocked by the incident but that it did not impact on its ability to attend emergency incidents.

Cheshire Police are appealing for witnesses and video footage following the latest burglary at the fire station.

Offenders forced entry and stole a number of specialist items used by firefighters to respond to emergency incidents.

A police spokesperson said: “Enquiries in relation to the matter are ongoing and officers are keen to hear from any nearby residents with any CCTV or dashcam footage which may aid their investigation.

“Anyone with any information is asked to contact Cheshire Police on 101 quoting IML 1930180.”

Tags: , ,

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

By using this form you agree with the storage and handling of your data by this website, to learn more please read our privacy policy.

*

Captcha * Time limit is exhausted. Please reload CAPTCHA.