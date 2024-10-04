REVIEW: “Legally Blonde the Musical” at Crewe Lyceum

Omigod you guys, Acton AOS are at Crewe Lyceum this week with their latest production Legally Blonde the Musical!

Directed by Caroline Coles and Benjamin Stubbs, this entertaining, energetic and joyous show tells the story of Elle Woods, who goes to study law at Harvard University to try and win back the love of her life.

The stage version differs slightly from the film it’s based on, but any changes only enhance the characters, and the songs such as What you Want and Serious add to the storyline beautifully.

From the very beginning the audience is treated to wonderful music, and excellent singing and choreography.

Although nervous at first, the cast worked well together and were all clearly having fun in numbers such as Bend and Snap and There! Right There!

Chloe Parr (pictured) gave so much energy in her performance and was wonderful as Elle.

She sounded fantastic throughout. Emma Johnson was great as Ireland loving Paulette, and Laura Morris was fabulous as Brooke, the fitness guru accused of murdering her husband.

Steven Coles gave a strong performance as the ruthless lawyer and professor Callaghan, Kieran Picken was great as Emmett and I really enjoyed his performance of Chip On My Shoulder.

This is such a fun show to watch, the colours, movement and music all work together to make this a truly lovely production which is full of laughter and happiness.

My favourite numbers in the show were Whipped into Shape, Take it Like a Man and Blood in the Water. Congratulations to all involved.

Legally Blonde the Musical is running at The Lyceum until Saturday 5th October.

(Review by Claire Faulkner)