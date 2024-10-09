Nantwich Words & Music Festival hits the notes next week

Nantwich’s popular Words & Music Festival returns next week with a bumper line-up of live performers at town venues.

And this year’s eclectic headliners include Julia Fordham, Afro Celt Sound System and Bernard Butler!

With shows running every night in the town from Tuesday October 15 to Sunday 20, organisers say tickets for many events are going fast.

Bringing her sublime voice to this year’s line-up is Julia Fordham, who plays Nantwich Civic Hall on October 20.

Julia, whose hits include ‘Love Moves In Mysterious Ways’ and ‘Happy Ever After’, will be backed by her four-piece band and joined onstage by iconic guitarist Gordon Giltrap, who also plays a solo set to open the night.

On Saturday October 19, globally-acclaimed and Grammy-nominated Afro Celt Sound System bring their unique fusion of African, Banghra and Gaelic sounds to Nantwich Civic Hall.

It will be a roof-raising Saturday night of vibrant sound and colour, with local heroes Nastee Chapel as support act for the show.

Other artists appearing at this year’s festival include:

Liverpool indie legends Michael Head and the Red Elastic Band, currently celebrating their 2nd consecutive top 10 album ‘Loophole,’ appearing at Nantwich Civic on Friday October 18.

Indie guitar legend Bernard Butler playing a solo show at Nantwich Town FC on Tuesday October 15 with fast-rising Cheshire singer June Holland opening the show.

And Scottish indie folk band The Bluebells, best remembered for their smash hit ‘Young At Heart,’ also perform at Nantwich Town FC on Thursday October 17.

Tickets for all events can be bought via the festival hotline 07837 626436, through the website WordsAndMusicFestival.com, or from the box office at Nantwich Civic Hall.