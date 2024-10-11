7 hours ago
South Cheshire dazzled by spectacular Northern Lights
South Cheshire dazzled by spectacular Northern Lights

October 11, 2024
Paddington and Northern Lights - RB Photography

Thousands of night watchers were treated to a dazzling display of the Northern Lights in South Cheshire last night.

Ona crisp, cold night, the illumination show was one of the clearest yet lighting up the autumn sky with hues of green, red and purple.

Many people took photos and shared on social media, and the show was particularly spectacular viewed from the rural areas with less man-made light pollution.

Even Paddington Bear doffed his hat as he looked on from his Snugburys field in Hurleston, Nantwich (picture courtesy of Rachel Hannah Photography).

Northern Lights - Rachel Hannah Photography
Northern Lights – Rachel Hannah Photography @itsrachelhannah

And visitors at St Mary’s Church in Nantwich were treated to a special view from the top of the tower, as this image from Rebecca Williams shows.

The strength of the lights ebbed and flowed throughout the evening, but the lights could be captured at different times.

Northern Lights viewed from St. Mary's Church, Nantwich (1)
Northern Lights viewed from St. Mary’s Church, Nantwich – by Rebecca Williams

The northern lights could be seen across the UK, from Scotland down as far south as London.

The auroras have been particularly visible in 2024 due to the biggest geomagnetic storm since 2003.

Aurora displays occur when charged particles collide with gases in the Earth’s atmosphere around the magnetic poles.

Northern Lights viewed from the Wistaston sign on Church Lane (1)

As they collide, light is emitted at various wavelengths, creating colourful displays in the sky.

The auroras are most commonly seen over high polar latitudes, and are chiefly influenced by geomagnetic storms which originate from activity on the sun.

(Pics by Rachel Hannah Photography, Jonathan White and other Nantwich News readers)

Northern lights 1

Northern Lights 2

Northern Lights viewed from Wistaston (1)

