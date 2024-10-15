A534 closed after serious two-car crash in Burland

Two drivers were injured in a two-car crash on the A534 in Burland, Nantwich, earlier today.

The incident happened on Wrexham Road close to the junction with Fisher’s Lane at around 7am.

Fire crews from Nantwich and Crewe were called as one of the cars landed on its roof and the 24-year-old driver was trapped in wreckage.

Police closed the road in both directions as firefighters cut the driver from the car.

Cheshire Fire and Rescue said: “Care was given to the trapped casualty while firefighters planned the best method of extrication.

“They released the casualty, handing them into the care of the ambulance service.

“A second casualty from the other car was also treated by ambulance personnel before they were taken to hospital.

“Wrexham Road will remain closed while an investigation into the cause of the collision is undertaken.

“Firefighters have made up their equipment and have now left the scene.”

A Cheshire Police spokesperson said: “At 6.50am on Tuesday 15 October police were called to reports of a collision on Wrexham Road, Burland.

“Officers attended and found there had been a collision between two cars, one of which had overturned.

“The driver of the overturned car, a 24-year-old man, was released by paramedics before being taken to hospital. His injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

“The driver of the second car was uninjured.”