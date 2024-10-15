Sustainability Nantwich to host Gangplank event

Eco-champions Sustainability Nantwich will host a presentation award-winner Gangplank at an event this week.

The Nantwich canal boat-based spirits and preserves maker, which puts nature and the environment at the heart of everything they do, won the sustainability award at Nantwich Food Festival.

They will be highlighting all their work at a talk at The Leopard in Nantwich this Wednesday (October 16) from 7pm.

Sustainability Nantwich spokesperson Jeremy Herbert said: “We were really impressed with how Gangplank really do put environment and sustainability at the heart of everything they do.

“Business that profit from plundering the planet and poisoning life on earth should be made to walk the Gangplank!”

Gangplank said: “We’ve only got one home, our incredible planet, not just for now but for the future generations.

“We are passionate and committed to running a business with as small of an impact as possible on our planets resources.

“We use recycled or recyclable cups, plates, cutlery, napkins and mixers in the boat café.

“We use glass bottles, paper tops, twine and biodegradable or reused packaging in all our products.

“The boat has solar panels for most of its electric and we are conservative about our water and gas use.

“We cycle or walk if possible to restock.

“We source our ingredients from local suppliers, organic producers or we swap food & produce with gardeners and allotment holders.

“We forage wild ingredients with care & thought, never over collecting in one area and with respect.

“We use free range, organic and fair-trade ingredients wherever possible.”

SN is working to organise a Sustainable Business network starting with hospitality and food producers.

For further info on Gangplank go to http://www.Gangplank.shop

(Image courtesy of Gangplank)