Nantwich is perfect fit for new store Apple Blinds

Nantwich has welcomed a new name to its bustling vibrant array of independent shops – Apple Blinds.

The firm has added Pillory Street to its portfolio of established showrooms in Handforth, Macclesfield, Sale and Chester.

Each serves the local community and surrounds with all types of blinds, shutters and awnings.

Manager Richard Holland said: “We are delighted to have secured premises in the heart of Nantwich town centre and to be surrounded by such a wide variety of independent shops.

“Apple Blinds is a small company and has staff drawn from each local area, many of whom have been with us since we founded over 30 years ago.

“Our adverts always say ‘Shop Local’ and support your local retailer and we are delighted to have received a warm welcome from Nantwich residents.”

The Nantwich showroom offers a range of fabric swatches and samples for potential customers to browse and to get advice from friendly shop staff.

Customers can also book a ‘no obligation’ free quote in their home to see how the swatches will work with their colour scheme.

Measurements are taken and a quote given straight away – and all blinds are fitted for free.

Richard added: “Nantwich is a beautiful town with many new homes requiring our services. We have a large selection of products in our showroom, lots of choice of design and a wide range of colours.

“We are delighted that our first few weeks have proved a big success.”

Apple Blinds supplies to both domestic and commercial customers, including schools, offices, cafes and pubs.

The Nantwich showroom is open Monday to Saturday from 9am to 5pm. It’s closed on Sundays and Bank Holidays.