River Weaver flood warnings issued for Nantwich

Two Flood Warnings have been issued for River Weaver in Nantwich after a day of heavy rain yesterday.

Many riverside paths are cut off and the river has overflowed its banks through the town.

The Environment Agency has issued two Flood Warnings – for Nantwich Lakeside View, and Nantwich Shrewbridge Lodge.

Both were issued this morning (October 17).

The Lakeside View warning says: “High river levels are expected to cause flooding from this morning, 17/10/2024.

“Flooding is forecast to affect locations near the River Weaver, with low lying land and roads expected to be most affected, particularly around properties in and affected by access to Lakeside View.

“Flood warning area: Areas at risk include properties in and access to Lakeside View.”

And a similar warning is in place for Shrewbridge Lodge.

“High river levels are expected to cause flooding from 6am on 17/10/2024.

“Flooding is forecast to affect locations near the River Weaver, with low lying land and roads expected to be most affected, particularly around Shrewbridge Lodge.

“We are closely monitoring the situation.”

There are 29 Flood Warnings currently in place across the UK, mostly in Midlands and North West which was hit by the heaviest rain for longer periods yesterday (October 16)

(Image courtesy of Bill Pearson)