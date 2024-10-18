Sustainable Nantwich to run Barony Park “Trash Bash”

Sustainable Nantwich are to stage a clean-up around Barony Park this Sunday October 20.

The “Trash Bash” event will star from the car park on Middlewich Road between 10am and 12 noon.

It’s all part of the local eco-group’s “Plastic Free Nantwich” and waste reduction campaign.

Everyone is welcome to come along. Collection bags and equipment will be provided. Bring appropriate clothing and gloves.

Sustainable Nantwich waste campaigner John Garrett said litter was just the tip of the iceberg.

He added: “Litter is a blight on our community, but to be honest it’s just the surface of a deep-seated societal addiction to a throw-away world.

“Litter picks are a great way to highlight how big oil is pushing the planet to destruction.

“Plastic comes from oil – so they want plastic wrapped around everything.

“They are packaging up a highly addictive life-style fantasy, which is fast turning into an environmental nightmare.

“There are toxic micro-plastic particles in the water and air, the soil and the seas.

“We are drinking, eating and breathing in our own waste every day. We are drowning in trash.

“It’s ‘litteraly’ time to change. Let’s turn the toxic tide together. Join us at the Barony at 10am on Sunday.”