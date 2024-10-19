Leighton Hospital opens new research facility after £40k funding

A new Clinical Research Unit has opened to help Leighton Hospital staff support more studies that improve care for patients.

The Trust received £40,000 of funding from the Clinical Research Network – North West Coast to create the facility at Leighton.

It has transformed a former hub building near to the site’s Treatment Centre.

The work includes a reconfigured and refurbished room for patients, as well as new equipment and a projector with colourful images for children.

Charis Emmett, research governance manager at Mid Cheshire Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust, said: “This new facility will provide a welcoming space for everyone who generously gifts us with their time when they agree to participate in research trials.

“While some studies give access to different treatments or investigations, the participants sometimes gain no direct benefit themselves, but take part in order to improve care for others in the future.

“The new research unit will mean that we can invite our trial participants to a dedicated research clinic where we have more time and space to complete studies in a calm and welcoming environment.”

The Clinical Research Unit will create extra capacity so the team can offer a wider range of trials, particularly in the area of life sciences.

The first clinics in the unit are already planned, including a physiotherapy trial looking at the best treatment for heel pain.

Dr Clare Hammell, chief medical officer and deputy chief executive officer at Mid Cheshire Hospitals, said: “Our research team contributes to large national and international studies, as well as local pilot studies, all of which aim to make significant advances in patient care and the treatment options offered to patients.

“The new Clinical Research Unit is hugely important to this work.

“We want to thank our Trust colleagues for their hard work on this project, and the Clinical Research Network – North West Coast for making it possible through this funding.”

Dr Clare Jones, research delivery manager at the North West Regional Research Delivery Network, said: “This dedicated facility offers a private space for consultations, trial procedures and interventions.

“It will improve the research experience for study participants and their families, whilst also offering opportunities to other health and social care providers to deliver research.

“This hub is a legacy of NIHR Clinical Research Network North West Coast funding and is now a valuable asset for NW RRDN to ensure the delivery of relevant, high quality research that improves health outcomes for the benefit of the local population.”