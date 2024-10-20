15 hours ago
Nantwich solicitors back St Luke’s Hospice “Make a Will Month”

in Business October 20, 2024
Hibberts - Make a Will month

St Luke’s Hospice is teaming up with local solicitors across Cheshire for its “Make a Will Month” campaign.

Throughout October, solicitors are offering to write Wills in exchange for a donation to the Hospice, giving supporters a chance to get their affairs in order.

Participating solicitors include Hibberts in Nantwich and Poole Alcock in Crewe and Nantwich among others.

Hibberts solicitor Sarah Furber (pictured right) said: “We have taken part in St Luke’s Will campaign for many years.

“It is our way of helping clients plan for their future while supporting the Hospice – a charity that is so important to the local community.”

The suggested donation is £150 for a single Will and £250 for a double Will, with every pound coming straight to St Luke’s to support patient care.

Andy Bailey, St Luke’s Corporate Partnership Manager, said: “Our annual campaign has been so successful over the years, that we’ve taken the easy decision to extend it from one week to a full month.

“This allows us more space to talk about the importance of making a Will and getting your affairs in order.

“Of course we couldn’t do this without our partner solicitors, who really do go out of their way to dedicate their time and expertise to supporting St Luke’s.”

To book an appointment contact the participating solicitors directly and mention St Luke’s “Make a Will Month”.

Contact details for all participating solicitors can be found at www.slhospice.co.uk/event/will/

(Pic: Left to Right – Karen Conquest (Secretary) and Sarah Furber (Solicitor) at Hibberts office in Nantwich)

