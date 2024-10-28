New “Sustainable” SHAPS Refillery shop to open in Nantwich

A new zero-waste refill shop is to open on Pepper Street in Nantwich.

SHAPS (Sustainable, Healthy, Affordable Products) Refillery store has found its new home on the ground floor of 11 Pepper Street – with Medlux Beauty Aesthetics moving to the first floor.

The store’;s owners say they are committed to reducing single-use plastic and promoting a more sustainable way of shopping.

There will be a variety of refillable household, personal care, and other items available.

Owner Danielle Bolton said: “We’re passionate about providing eco-friendly, sustainable products for the community, and we can’t wait to share our progress with you.

“Together, let’s make Nantwich a little greener!”

The official launch event of the store will take place this Friday November 1, from 6pm-8pm.

There will be goody bags for the first 30 guests, exclusive offers, and live product demonstrations showcasing how to shop sustainably.

Customers can purchase products without the need for single-use plastics, encouraging a more environmentally-conscious way of living.

“Our goal at SHAPS Refillery is to help reduce waste and promote sustainability within our community,” added Danielle.

“We believe that small changes in our shopping habits can make a big difference, and we’re thrilled to bring this eco-friendly option to Nantwich.”

Those interested in attending the launch night can contact Danielle at [email protected]