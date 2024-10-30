1 day ago
Rotary Club of Nantwich issues appeal for new members
2 days ago
Nantwich Green volunteers appeal to replace key equipment
3 days ago
New “Sustainable” SHAPS Refillery shop to open in Nantwich
3 days ago
Young people’s discounted bus travel trial launched in Cheshire East
4 days ago
Nantwich Town winning run ends with defeat at Mossley
banner-advert
banner-advert

Seahorse swimmers win medals at national gala in Crewe

in Other sports / Sport October 30, 2024
Seahorse SC volunteers with MP Connor Naismith and The Mayor of Crewe, Cllr Dawn Clark (1)

Four members of Seahorse Swimming Club helped their region to runners up at the Swimming Therapy National Gala at Crewe’s Lifestyle Centre, writes Jonathan White.

It was the 53rd Halliwick AST National Championships and was staged in Crewe for the first time.

Swimmers from Crewe’s Seahorse club were part of the North West region and teamed up with swimmers from the Wirral and Manchester.

They competed against swimmers from the Greater London, South Wales, Kent, Surrey and Sussex.

Each region was competing for the Barnardo Trophy – awarded to the overall winners.

The South Wales region claimed the top prize, and the North West region claimed the runners-up position.

Four local swimmers contributed to the North West medal tally.

Annabelle Marriott and Heidi Tomkinson won golds.  Annabelle swam in the girl’s 50m race and Heidi competed in the girl’s 100m race.

Neil Jones and Carson Bruce won bronze medals, with Neil swimming in the men’s 50m race and Carson in the men’s 100m race.

Seahorse vice-chair Nicole Lawson said: “The event was the first of its kind in Crewe and its success is a credit to volunteers, swimmers, supporters and the efforts of the Lifestyle Centre team.”

Crewe and Nantwich MP Connor Naismith, and Mayor of Crewe Town Council Cllr Dawn Clark presented the medals and trophies.

Seahorse Secretary Gareth Roberts said: “All the swimmers taking part were a credit to the clubs and regions they represented.

“The local MP and the Mayor of Crewe were pleased to see so much effort being put in by the swimmers, and they were both full of praise for the volunteers at Seahorse SC and the other Clubs involved.”

Seahorse SC is affiliated to Halliwick AST, which was set up more than 70 years ago to develop swimming techniques for people with disabilities.

Seahorse SC meets every Thursday evening at the Crewe Lifestyle Centre (6.30 – 7.30pm).

Seahorse swimmers with Halliwick AST Chairman, William Wyatt L to R Annabelle Marriott, Neil Jones, William Wyatt, Carson Bruce and Heidi Tomkinson (1)

Tags: , ,

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

By using this form you agree with the storage and handling of your data by this website, to learn more please read our privacy policy.

*

Captcha * Time limit is exhausted. Please reload CAPTCHA.