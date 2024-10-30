Seahorse swimmers win medals at national gala in Crewe

Four members of Seahorse Swimming Club helped their region to runners up at the Swimming Therapy National Gala at Crewe’s Lifestyle Centre, writes Jonathan White.

It was the 53rd Halliwick AST National Championships and was staged in Crewe for the first time.

Swimmers from Crewe’s Seahorse club were part of the North West region and teamed up with swimmers from the Wirral and Manchester.

They competed against swimmers from the Greater London, South Wales, Kent, Surrey and Sussex.

Each region was competing for the Barnardo Trophy – awarded to the overall winners.

The South Wales region claimed the top prize, and the North West region claimed the runners-up position.

Four local swimmers contributed to the North West medal tally.

Annabelle Marriott and Heidi Tomkinson won golds. Annabelle swam in the girl’s 50m race and Heidi competed in the girl’s 100m race.

Neil Jones and Carson Bruce won bronze medals, with Neil swimming in the men’s 50m race and Carson in the men’s 100m race.

Seahorse vice-chair Nicole Lawson said: “The event was the first of its kind in Crewe and its success is a credit to volunteers, swimmers, supporters and the efforts of the Lifestyle Centre team.”

Crewe and Nantwich MP Connor Naismith, and Mayor of Crewe Town Council Cllr Dawn Clark presented the medals and trophies.

Seahorse Secretary Gareth Roberts said: “All the swimmers taking part were a credit to the clubs and regions they represented.

“The local MP and the Mayor of Crewe were pleased to see so much effort being put in by the swimmers, and they were both full of praise for the volunteers at Seahorse SC and the other Clubs involved.”

Seahorse SC is affiliated to Halliwick AST, which was set up more than 70 years ago to develop swimming techniques for people with disabilities.

Seahorse SC meets every Thursday evening at the Crewe Lifestyle Centre (6.30 – 7.30pm).