Nantwich’s Dabbers Dash community run wins national award

The community run Dabbers Dash has won England Athletics’ prestigious National Volunteer Award for Community Project of the Year, writes Jonathan White.

It comes after Dabbers Dash, founded by Paul McIntyre, won the England Athletics’ Community Project of the Year for the North West Region in September this year.

The National Volunteer Award winners were shortlisted from the nine regional award winners.

The Dash’s national and regional awards in 2024 celebrate the run’s remarkable ongoing impact in Nantwich, where it has grown from a simple grassroots initiative to a symbol of community spirit and inclusivity.

Initially launched to push for a perimeter path around Barony Park, Dabbers Dash started as a demonstration of local support for a traffic-free, circular path that could benefit runners, walkers, families, and cyclists alike.

However, the event quickly evolved into something far more profound.

Dabbers Dash has become a monthly gathering that highlights and supports patient groups, small charities, and local organisations – all through the power of social exercise.

Open to all abilities and completely free of charge, the Dash invites anyone to join in, whether they choose to run, walk, or simply connect with others along the route.

The Dash welcomes all participants, from sports enthusiasts to members of various support communities, including dementia, stroke, multiple sclerosis, and cancer groups, as well as individuals affected by child and infant loss.

In addition to everyday community members, Dabbers Dash attracts accomplished athletes from Nantwich and the surrounding areas – Channel swimmers, kettlebell world champions, international triathletes, and ultra-runners – all united by a shared passion for fostering a supportive environment.

Paul McIntyre said: “When Dabbers Dash won England Athletics’ Community Project of the Year in 2023, it felt like a remarkable endorsement.

“I saw the award as an opportunity to expand our impact, especially as councils and public services face increasing pressures.

“Although infrastructure projects can take time, initiatives like the Dash show how grassroots efforts can address some of the challenges our communities face.

“To win the 2024 regional award required public votes, and competing against larger regions like Manchester and other major cities made it even more meaningful.

“To then go a step further and win the national award was beyond anything I could ever have imagined as we were against the best in England.

“It was an honour to meet England Athletics leaders at the awards, including CEO Chris Jones, and discuss potential developments for Dabbers Dash for 2025 and beyond.”

The next Dabbers Dash is scheduled for Saturday November 23 at 9am (starting opposite the Cornthwaite Group (John Deere) dealership).

The Dash displays Pride flags to reinforce inclusivity, with Pride bunting at the starting point and a Pride flag marking the finish line.

This November, the Dash will focus on raising awareness for Movember, inviting participants to attend in fancy dress to highlight men’s health issues such as prostate cancer, testicular cancer, and mental health.

For more information, visit the Dabbers Dash Facebook group