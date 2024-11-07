Bentley Motors extended Beyond100 strategy by five years

South Cheshire car maker Bentley Motors has extended its Beyond100 strategy, now called Beyond100+, from 2030 to 2035, it announced today.

The firm, based on Pyms Lane, also unveiled plans to create a new segment in the market with its first fully electric car in 2026 – the world’s first true Luxury Urban SUV.

The model, designed, developed and to be produced at its headquarters in Crewe, will be the first of a new PHEV or BEV model to be launched every year over the next decade.

The overall aim is to be building only fully electric cars from 2035.

It means the firm will cement this by extending the lifecycle of PHEV models beyond 2030 to 2035.

Dr Frank-Steffen Walliser, Chairman and CEO of Bentley Motors, said: “Four years almost to the day Bentley initially outlined its Beyond100 strategy, we adapt to today’s economic, market and legislative environment to initiate a major transformative phase for tomorrow.

“Beyond100+ becomes our guiding light as we extend our ambitions beyond 2030, while maintaining our aim of a decarbonised future, including offering only fully electric cars from 2035, and reinforcing our credentials as the British creator of extraordinary cars for over a century and beyond.”

The company is reinventing its historic Crewe site, creating a certified carbon neutral facility.

Its focus is to turn the building into a “Dream Factory” for an electric future.

The largest self-funded site investment programme in Bentley’s 105-year history continues with a new Design Centre, Paint Shop and BEV assembly line.