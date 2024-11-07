3 hours ago
Suspended Cheshire MP to appear in court on assault charge

Mike Amesbury MP - pic under creative commons licence by UK Parliament

Suspended Cheshire MP Mike Amesbury has been summonsed to court charged with assault.

Mr Amesbury, Labour MP for Runcorn and Helsby, has been summonsed to court to face the charge of section 39 assault.

The 55-year-old is set to appear in magistrates court at a later date, say Cheshire Police.

The charge relates to reports of an assault on a 45-year-old man on Main Street, Frodsham, which was reported to police at 2.48am on Saturday 26 October.

Mr Amesbury was voluntarily interviewed under caution by police soon after the incident before a file was submitted to the Crown Prosecution Service on Tuesday 29 October.

(Pic under creative commons licence by UK Parliament)

