Shavington unveils its Community Remembrance Garden

St Mark’s Church in Shavington is hosting the village’s Community Remembrance Garden for the fourth consecutive year.

The annual display includes contributions from Shavington Primary School, Shavington Academy, Rope Green Nursery, Roundabouts Nursery, St Mark’s Craft and Chatter group, the Glow Church group, and individuals across the area.

This year’s display, made possible by the hard work of community members, includes more than 400 hand-knitted poppies.

Each poppy is a symbol of remembrance, crafted by hands from all walks of life in the village.

The vibrant display is a new creation each year, with contributions reflecting the unique talents and expressions of the community.

Sara Randle, the Children and Families Worker at St Mark’s Church and the organiser of the Remembrance Garden, said: “It’s a wonderful way for the community to come together, to commemorate, and to show their respects.

“We genuinely never know what we will receive, and each year we are delighted by the effort, dedication, and quality of the work.

“My husband Shaun and I enjoy putting the display in place each year.”

Rev Rachael Griffiths, Vicar at St. Mark’s and All Saints’ Church in Weston, echoed the sentiments.

She described the Remembrance Garden as “a true testament to the community spirit in our village. We are deeply grateful for the support we receive each year to create this display”.

The Remembrance Garden will be on view throughout November, offering a serene and reflective space for visitors to honour those who served and to appreciate the unity of the Shavington community.

This remarkable display stands as a testament to the power of collaboration and the enduring bonds within the village.