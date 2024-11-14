Nantwich Christmas Lights switch on set for November 22

Thousands of people are set to pack in to Nantwich town centre next week for the traditional Christmas Lights switch on.

Applewood Independent Ltd is once again sponsoring the town’s festive Christmas Tree in the Square.

And the lights will sparkle at the switch-on next Friday November 22 when the town transforms into a winter wonderland.

It all starts with live entertainment from 3pm, with a lively broadcast by The Cat Radio to set the mood.

A Festive Market run by JDL Mini Markets along Churchyardside will also start at 3pm with an array of stalls filled with unique gifts, handmade crafts, and seasonal treats to inspire your Christmas shopping.

There is late opening of the traditional market so shoppers can browse until late and discover fresh produce, artisan goods, and delicacies while enjoying the festive atmosphere.

The headline tribute act Lauren G will perform from 6pm, lighting up the stage with her tribute to Taylor Swift.

And the countdown to the switch on will take place at 7pm.

“Sponsoring the Christmas tree for a decade has been our way of celebrating with the community we cherish so dearly,” said David Pritchard, Managing Director at Applewood Independent Ltd.

“We are proud to contribute to an event that brings so much joy and togetherness to Nantwich.”

A spokesperson for Nantwich Town Council added: “This year’s Christmas Light Switch-On is set to be one of the best yet.

“We’re excited to welcome everyone to an evening full of festive magic and community with.”

Admission to the switch on is free.