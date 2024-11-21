Black Lion charity evening gives cash boost to Nantwich causes

Proceeds from a “Taste of Cheshire” gin and cheese evening at The Black Lion in Nantwich have been served up to two worthy causes in the town.

The charity event raised £500 which was split between Nantwich Christie Hospital Support Group and the Rotary Club of Nantwich.

The Welsh Row pub welcomed a sell-out crowd of gin and cheese lovers who enjoyed tastings and presentations on various local cheeses by landlord Darren Snell and the making of Cheshire Botanicals Nantwich Gin and its other varieties.

Many local businesses supported the prize draw with products and vouchers including The Black Lion, Cafe de Paris, Cheerbrook Farm Shop, Cheshire Botanicals, Essence Beauty, J Hulse bakers, Nantwich Candle Co, Mrs Darlington’s Jams, Nantwich Candle Co, Steven Burgin Hairdressing and Weetwood Beers.

Darren said: “We like to give back to the community through our Monday night quizzes which help raise money for charities based in the town and this was another way we could show our support.

“We use local food and drink suppliers as much as possible and the event was also a showcase for their products too. It was incredibly well supported and we aim to plan something similar next year.”

It’s been a special year for the Welsh Row pub, now 360 years old.

There was another award for its Floral Courtyard from Nantwich in Bloom and another entry in the Campaign for Real Ale Good Beer Guide.

The pub appears for the 15th time in the latest 2025 edition.

The free house, run by former Dorchester Hotel chef Darren, is hailed for its fine British ales, cellar keeping and characterful surroundings including low beams, wattle and daub and open fire.

Darren added: “We’re delighted as we take great pride in offering a range of locally sourced ales and caring for them well in our old stone cellar.

“We ring the changes and put new ones on regularly which is the benefit of being a freehouse totally free of any ties.”

The pub dates back to 1664 – although an inn of some kind is believed to have stood on the site for many years before.

For more on The Black Lion heritage and food and drink offerings, including Christmas bookings, go to blacklionnantwich.co.uk