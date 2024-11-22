REVIEW: “Elf” at Crewe Lyceum, by Curtain Call Productions

Not feeling very festive yet? Then head to the Lyceum theatre this week to watch Elf.

Presented by Curtain Call Productions, this family friendly show will warm your heart and fill you with Christmas spirit.

Inspired by the film, Elf tells the story of Buddy, a human orphan who was raised by elves after crawling into Santa’s bag of toys one Christmas Eve.

When Buddy learns the truth, he leaves the North Pole and heads to New York in search of his biological father.

This production was great fun to watch. The costumes looked amazing, the backdrop and staging worked well.

The audience was transported from the North Pole to the busy streets of New York in a heartbeat.

Curtain Call always does choreography well and it excelled in this production, I particularly enjoyed the opening routine and the dancing Santa’s during the number Nobody Cares About Santa in Act Two.

Buddy was played by Sam Dale and Jovie was played by Heather Clark-Wilkinson, who gave a wonderful rendition of Never Fall in Love (With an Elf).

But for me, the best song of the night was I’ll Believe in You, performed by Natalie Kent who played Emily Hobbs and Tobias Dinsdale who played Michael Hobbs.

Their voices complemented each other beautifully and they gave strong throughout.

The younger members of the audience loved Malcolm Lord as Santa and were thrilled to see the sleigh flying at the end.

Elf is a show with lots of sparkle, theatrical magic and plenty of Christmas spirit.

Elf is running at the Crewe Lyceum until November 23.