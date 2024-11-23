Daring adventures for a purpose: Fundraising with a twist

Fundraising for charity is one of the most noble things a person can do.

When it comes to raising money for the charity of their choice, many people turn to the same time-tested methods.

These include bake sales, coffee mornings, auctions and, of course, marathons.

There is nothing wrong with this, but as more people have taken part in these events, more people are looking for new and fun ways to raise money.

Luckily, if you are the daring type, there are many ways you can tick this box without having to sit through a cake sale, and here, you will be given some great ideas!

Skydiving

Starting at the top (quite literally!), skydiving is an immensely fun way to raise money for charity.

You will, of course, need to attend training and pass a physical exam for this to be deemed safe, but this is one way to get the adrenaline pumping.

For extra fundraising from this, you could wear a GoPro and film yourself skydiving live, almost making it a pay-per-view event with all of the money going to charity.

Charities like Macmillan have some interesting ways to raise funds with skydiving, so be sure to check those out!

Survivalist Challenge

Another option that can be fun for families with young kids is a survivalist challenge for charity.

Just be sure to do this in the warmer months of the year to prevent things going wrong!

Much like the skydive, you can film this live and offer 24-hour access for a set price, with the proceeds going to charity.

This is a fun way to get back to nature and offers an interesting challenge to everyone involved.

City-Wide Scavenger Hunts

Scavenger hunts for charity always attract crowds.

In simple terms, you need to set up a set of clues around where the fundraising is taking place, and those who wish to take part get to pay an entrance fee that goes to the charity.

You may be spotting a theme here, but many of the most successful scavenger hunts (which raised the most awareness of the charity) were filmed live by the participants so people online could watch.

This is also a great way for people to see the city they live in and have fun in the process.

Haunted Houses (Perfect for Halloween!)

OK, so a haunted house for charity is a relatively new (and fun) idea.

These tend to be successful throughout the year but take note that many non-fundraising haunted houses pop up around autumn, so it may be worth setting yours up just before to avoid confusion.

It’s relatively simple; you set up a haunted house, usually with decorations and animatronics, and those who wish to view it have to pay an entrance fee.

All the money goes to charity, and, as before, you can make it interactive by setting up live streaming in each room and filming the responses to the animatronics jumping out.

Small disclaimer here: you may want to have age restrictions on this one. The last thing you want as part of your fundraiser is complaints from upset parents.

Author Bio

Lizzie Reynell-O’Brien graduated with an MSc in clinical psychology from Goldsmiths University and started her small writing company, Just Write, in 2018, writing solely about mental health diagnostics in the NHS.

She is passionate about writing as an art form, and when she’s not typing, you will find her walking her two rescue Jack Russells or in her garden planting wildflowers.