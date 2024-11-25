Audlem nursing home appoints ambitious new general manager

Corbrook Park nursing home in Audlem has appointed Sophie Kay as its new general manager.

Sophie, a registered nurse, has 17 years of experience in the health and care sector in roles including as an A&E trauma nurse and care home manager.

She is passionate about caring for the older generation and describes her job as caring for elderly people as “a privilege”.

Sophie brings an in-depth understanding of 76-bed Corbrook Park as she has been promoted to general manager from clinical deputy manager at the home.

She started her career in care as a nurse in a care home and spent 12 years working as a trauma nurse in A&E departments in hospitals across the North West, before returning to be a nurse in a GP practice in Cheshire.

She joined the commissioning team at NHS Cheshire and Merseyside as the nurse lead working across 79 practices in the region.

As part of her role, Sophie developed a Florence Nightingale app, a platform that helped her communicate with nurses in all GP practices across Cheshire.

At Corbrook Park, she will manage a team of more than 80 people.

Sophie said: “I am delighted to have the opportunity to be Corbrook Park’s new general manager and to lead the dedicated caring team and our residents into the home’s exciting new chapter.

“It is a stunning home with a happy and vibrant atmosphere where residents are our key priority.

“I am ambitious for our home and I am determined to build on our excellent local reputation and establish Corbrook Park as the best care home in the region.”

Corbrook Park provides dementia, nursing, respite, disability, day and palliative care for up to 80 residents.