A South Cheshire charity supporting individuals and families impacted by domestic abuse has received a cash boost as it braces for a seasonal surge in cases.

MyCWA, known as Cheshire Without Abuse, has launched a Christmas appeal which it hopes will raise money to support adult and child victims.

And it also wants to raise awareness of the “perfect storm” many families are facing.

The charity, founded in 1977, has its headquarters in Crewe and the first donation came from breakfast company Mornflake.

Now it’s reaching out to other businesses and organisations as Christmas approaches, adding further pressure to overstretched resources.

Chief executive Saskia Lightburn-Ritchie said: “The level of demand for our services is nothing like I’ve ever known, and I’ve been in this field for over 30 years now. It’s an epidemic.

“And now we face Christmas. Despite being a joyful time for many, this time of year is sadly a ‘perfect storm’ for domestic abuse with victims spending more time inside with abusers, more alcohol typically consumed, and more financial pressures on families – along with the pressure to create ‘perfect’ memories.

“Our helpline and refuge are usually swamped during the festive season and into January, so we are deeply grateful to Mornflake at this busy time.

“We couldn’t do what we do without the kindness and generosity of businesses and individuals in the community and hope it will encourage more support.”

The charity supported almost 4,000 adults and children last year through services including refuge accommodation, recovery programmes, children’s services, peer support groups and behaviour change interventions.

MyCWA remains one of few charities nationally allowing pets in refuge, understanding pets are a part of the family, and that the thought of leaving them behind with a perpetrator is a major obstacle to people fleeing abuse.

Saskia added: “For the many families who come to us in crisis, many fleeing with nothing but the clothes on their backs, knowing their community is supporting them is a comforting reminder that they’re not alone and that people care.

“Despite the life-saving work we do, funding is always a worry, and every bit of support helps.”

Mornflake is the supporter of sporting groups and charitable organisations including St Luke’s Cheshire Hospice.

Managing director James Lea said: “Christmas should be a joyful time and it’s terribly sad to know it proves the exact opposite for so many local families.

“We felt it was important to help highlight the work of MyCWA which works hard all year to support victims of abuse, never more so than at Christmas.”

MyCWA, which provides support services and refuge accommodation across Nantwich, Crewe, Knutsford and Macclesfield, is asking the public to donate money online or show support in other ways like dropping gifts off or ordering through its Amazon wish list.

People can also donate time by volunteering to help organise gifts and run Santa’s grottos.

To donate or learn more about the Christmas appeal visit www.mycwa.org.uk/christmas